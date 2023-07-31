Are you even a music streaming service in 2023 if you’re not shouting about how cleverly you’re using Big Data to identify emerging artists on the rise?

The latest example is Audiomack, and it’s doing this with a partner: label and management company Love Renaissance (LVRN).

The latter is using Audiomack’s ‘ArtistRank’ system to spot emerging artists on the streaming service, with the DSP stressing that its methodology goes beyond simple stream counts to focus on “engagement metrics”.

The two companies also said they’ll be working together on marketing strategies, promotions and other features for the artists they spot using ArtistRank.

It’s an interesting example of a streaming service opening up its data in a more focused way for a music company, rather than simply providing analytics on the latter’s existing roster.

The news came hot on the heels of Audiomack’s launch of a new ‘Connect’ tab for artists to message their followers on the service.

