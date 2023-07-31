As celebrations of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop go, chucking some of its biggest current stars into a military battlefield and seeing how they get on seems a bit harsh.

Thankfully, said battlefield is a virtual one: the latest season of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone games.

Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage will be ‘guest operators’ (playable characters) in the games, with their own in-game store bundles dropping at various points during the season, which launches on 2 August.

Meanwhile, players are being encouraged to log in between 7 August and 16 August to unlock free hip-hop ‘War Tracks‘ – a feature that associates a music track with a vehicle to play when it’s being driven in-game.

It’s the latest example of a promotion that includes licensed artist likenesses, but also licensed music. Snoop Dogg’s operator will be the first to debut during the new season’s launch window.

