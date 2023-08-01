Billie Eilish is getting ready for her headline set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival later this week, with help from one of her existing partners: climate-focused organisation Reverb.

It has announced details of how a temporary ‘solar farm’ on-site will be used to provide power for her set, via solar-powered, intelligent battery systems.

Reverb explained that the technology will reduce the use of diesel-powered generators rather than eliminate them completely, with the set providing the latest test-case for clean energy’s potential for cutting emissions from live music events.

“By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonised future, for music and beyond,” as Reverb’s Adam Gardner put it.

Reverb and Eilish have been working together since 2019, raising nearly $1m for nonprofits, environmental justice and climate projects during her tours, as well as ditching single-use plastic bottles; serving plant-based meals to artists and crews; and selling sustainable merch.

