Earlier this year, Sony Music signed a deal with the UK’s Digital Catapult initiative to launch an accelerator for Black startup founders.

This morning, the first cohort for the FutureScope Black Founders Programme has been announced, with 10 startups taking part.

Cashblack is a loyalty scheme rewarding people for shopping online with Black-owned businesses; Deya is building a platform to help Black creative talent find work; and Flossy helps artists and other creators sell ‘remixable’ merch to fans.

Happaning helps people preview events before going; Korda is building a community for songwriters, artists and producers; and Loud Parade is a sonic branding startup.

Meanwhile, Musircle is analysing people’s music tastes to help them find music and likeminded listeners; Nyangibo Gallery is a digital fine-art gallery; Stories & The City creates augmented-reality city tours; and Waves is selling beats as NFTs with plans to add creative AI music features.

As a snapshot of interesting startups in and around music, it’s a strong first group.

