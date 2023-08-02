Every global streaming service loves K-Pop in 2023, and there’s a scramble to forge promotional partnerships with the leading and emerging lights of the scene.

NewJeans is one of them, and Spotify has just unveiled a multi-faceted marketing campaign to support the group’s recent ‘Get Up’ EP.

The campaign includes a dedicated ‘Bunnyland‘ website encouraging fans to match with one of the five band members’ musical tastes, and listen to their curated playlist.

However, the promotion also has a physical element, with Bunnyland pop-ups in Seoul and Jakarta running through this week, and a one-day installation at the Lollapalooza festival tomorrow (3 August).

Oh, and there are giant ‘Spotibunini’ rabbits on the loose in various cities across Asia too.

The aim is to build on NewJeans’ existing audience on Spotify, which has grown to 24.6 million monthly listeners. In February, the group were made the latest ambassadors for Spotify’s ‘Equal’ gender-equity initiative.