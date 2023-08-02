A new project launched in the UK is aiming to bring more transparency to the topic of music industry salaries. It’s the work of Shoobs chief strategy officer and Measure of Music founder Christine Osazuwa and a group of her peers.

“A few weeks ago, I got together with a few others execs to discuss concrete and actionable ways to help the industry given the lack of a union for music execs. Top of that list was salary transparency,” wrote Osazuwa on LinkedIn. “We all believed it was time to make money conversations more open and honest.”

The project takes the form of an anonymous online survey. The focus is predominantly on full-time, salaried executive roles in the UK, although execs in other countries are welcome to take part too.

The results are already being shared in graph and Google Sheet form. If it spreads widely through the industry, it promises to be a very interesting and useful set of data.