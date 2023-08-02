US indies body A2IM has launched a new tier of membership called A2IM Artist Pro, and health insurance is a key benefit.

The new program costs $99 a year, and includes a menu of insurance options alongside health. It builds on A2IM’s launch last year of a health insurance option for its industry-executive members.

There has been increasing talk about the challenges musicians face in maintaining their physical and mental health in recent years, and in the US specifically the costs of healthcare and insurance are one of the factors that can cause most stress.

A2IM’s new membership tier could help to ease some of those worries for musicians who take it up.

The program also includes benefits from partner services, much like SoundCloud’s ‘Next Pro’ tier. In A2IM’s case, the initial partners include BuzzMyVideos, MXD, ShineX Monitoring, Spare Music and Cosynd, with the promise of more to follow.