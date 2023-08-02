UK-based charity Youth Music is preparing for its annual awards in October, and has announced the judges and sponsors who’ll be taking part.

Amazon Music, Ticketmaster and TikTok are among a sponsors list that also includes Levi’s, Marshall Amplification, Hal Leonard Europe, the Musicians Union, RSL Awards and the London College of Contemporary Music.

The awards celebrate musical projects and people working across the UK, including grassroots initiatives helping young people make music and take their first steps into the industry.

Artists Fleur East, Kojey Radical, Joy Crooks, Hot Chip and Bicep are among the judges alongside a diverse range of industry executives, broadcasters and campaigners. Chicken Shop Date host and youth-services advocate Amelia Dimoldenberg is also on board.

“We’re really proud of the breadth of industry names judging this year’s Youth Music Awards, and the exciting mix of sponsors,” said CEO Matt Griffiths. The awards take place in London on 18 October.