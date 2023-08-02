YouTube has outlined the latest set of new creative tools for YouTube Shorts, as it continues to pile resources into its TikTok and Reels rival. They look pretty useful too, albeit sometimes matching what those rivals already have.

‘Collab’ is a new tool for recording a new Short to go side-by-side with existing YouTube or Shorts videos, and is rolling out initially in YouTube’s iOS app, with Android to follow.

A new ‘Q&A’ sticker for Shorts will also help people encourage their viewers to answer questions, with those answers appearing in the comments section.

YouTube is also going to start previewing livestreams (as long as they’re vertical ones) in the main Shorts feed; make it easier to remix existing videos with the same audio; and enable people to save Shorts to their YouTube playlists.

Finally – and this really could be useful for musicians who haven’t jumped into Shorts so far – YouTube trailed an upcoming test of ‘recomposition’ tools that will make it easier to turn horizontal videos into vertical Shorts.