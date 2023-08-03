Linkfire, Linktree, Feature·fm, EventBrite’s ToneDen, Amplify… musicians and labels are spoiled for choice when it comes to smart-links tools to promote their music, merch and tickets.

Now you can add another one to the list: Songshare. It’s an offshoot from existing analytics service Songstats, and will use the latter’s technology to provide clients with data on the performance of their smart-links.

Feature-wise, it’s starting fairly focused, creating jump-off pages to streaming and social services for music, pulling those links in automatically.

However, Songshare is also trailing collaboration tools; its own series of webinars and networking events; and a marketplace of other services and tools as part of its service.

Details of its business model, for now, appear to be under wraps.