UK communications regulator Ofcom has published its ‘Media Nations 2023‘ report, exploring the media habits of people across the UK.

It includes some new data on the music-streaming market there, with Spotify having increased its weekly reach from 48% to 59% of streaming users in the past year.

YouTube and Amazon Music have also increased their reach according to the study – to 41% and 34% respectively.

Interestingly (particularly for campaigners calling for broadcast-style ‘equitable remuneration’ to be applied to streaming) Amazon, Spotify and YouTube also appear in Ofcom’s rankings for online radio services.

That’s because respondents think of these DSPs as radio. “This particular use of radio to mean curated playlists hints at a bigger question: what does ‘radio’ mean to audiences today?” as Ofcom put it.

The report also offers some new stats on TikTok usage in the UK. Its penetration among UK internet users aged 15 and up has grown from 36% to 45% in the last year.

“Most of this growth was driven by visitors aged over 25,” claimed Ofcom, suggesting that “growth in TikTok reach among young people has slowed”.

However, 15-24 year-olds averaged 58 minutes on TikTok a day – more than Snapchat (52 minutes), YouTube (48) and Instagram (25).