Two more tech companies involved in the music industry have been laying off staff this month. Ticketing firm Dice has confirmed reports that it had made a round of layoffs.

“We recently made the difficult decision to restructure parts of our business to ensure we can focus on our most important initiatives,” the company told Tech·eu.

Resident Advisor had reported that Dice had laid off at least 30 staff, with its creative and marketing teams heavily impacted, but we understand Dice is disputing some of the details of that piece.

Meanwhile, social platform Discord has also been letting some of its employees go, with its (now former) head of entertainment partnerships Kenny Layton announcing the news on LinkedIn.

“Just got laid off from my role at Discord, along with many amazing colleagues from the marketing org and a majority of the Entertainment Partnerships team,” he wrote.

Discord is used by a number of artists and their teams to gather their communities of superfans, but at the time of writing it is unclear whether its music lead Kelly Duroncelet is among those laid off from Layton’s team.