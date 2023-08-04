It would be wrong to suggest that K-Pop firm Hybe is a newcomer to the games industry. Back in its Big Hit Entertainment days, in 2019, it acquired South Korean mobile music games developer Superb.

It also worked with games firm Netmarble – one of its shareholders – on a mobile game called BTS World based on its biggest act.

But in 2023, Hybe is taking on a different role in the games industry: not just a developer or brand partner, but a full-blown publisher.

Its Hybe IM subsidiary is releasing an online roleplaying game called Astra: Knights of Veder. Meanwhile, Hybe has poached execs and developers from games firms including Nexon, NCSoft and EA Korea to run Hybe IM.

“As a global lifestyle platform company, gaming is a mesmerising business that incorporates all necessary elements of entertainment,” said Hybe chairman Bang Si-Hyuk.

Astra: Knights of Veder isn’t a music game as such, but we’d be surprised if this expansion doesn’t create some new promotional opportunities for Hybe’s music artists within the games published by Hybe IM in the future.