Artist Lizzo has responded publicly for the first time to a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this week – including Lizzo, her production company and the leader of her dance team Shirlene Quigley – included claims that the artist had publicly ‘weight shamed’ one of the dancers who was later fired. You can read the details of the lawsuit here.

Yesterday, Lizzo posted a statement on social media in response, describing the lawsuit as “false allegations… sensationalized stories coming from former employees who have already admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional”.

She also said that “I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight”.

In turn, the dancers and their attorney have criticised that statement. “What we experienced and what we witnessed is absolutely what happened. There’s nothing sensationalised about it,” Crystal Williams, one of the plaintiffs, told CNN.