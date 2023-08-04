Like every streaming service, Spotify is rightfully excited about this year marking hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Cue a slate of activity on and off its service, including a ‘Hip-Hop Turns 50’ hub showcasing playlists, artists and albums from that last five decades plus relevant podcast episodes.

Spotify is also commissioning murals and billboards in New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and Mexico to celebrate various hip-hop icons. All of which is familiar content marketing and promotion for this streaming service.

However, our interest was piqued by the third element in Spotify’s campaign.

“Our AI-powered DJ will provide expert hip-hop commentary all month long on Spotify, supplying aficionados with cultural context about musical legends and retracing how hip-hop has grown through history,” the company explained.

That’s a noteworthy expansion in scope for its AI DJ beyond simply announcing artists and tracks as they play, and a nod (perhaps) towards the longer-term evolution of this feature for Spotify.