Amazon Music has been making a keen push this past year to help artists sell more merch on its service.

However, its work is also extending beyond its own service, as shown by its latest integration: with Bandsintown.

The concert-discovery service now enables artists to add a link to their Amazon Music artist profile to Bandsintown to show the merch that they’ve already curated through Amazon Music for Artists.

It also works with Bandsintown’s own suite of artist tools for building email and advertising campaigns.

Beyoncé, Fall Out Boy, Blackpink, Little Simz and Converge were among the first artists to get access to the integration before it launched last week, but now it’s open to all.

“Merchandise and touring are uniquely intertwined and we’re making it easier than ever for artists and fans to connect,” said Amazon Music’s director of artist services Sean McMullan.