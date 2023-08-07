It’s South Asian Heritage Month, and Spotify and Chartmetric have been talking about the global growth of music from that region.

Spotify focused its data on the umbrella genre of ‘Desi music’ from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other countries, noting its popularity in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany.

Streams of its ‘Desi Hits’ playlist have grown by 55% in the last year, with 40% of its streams coming from outside South Asia.

Spotify also pointed to Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ becoming the first Pakistani track to break into the streaming service’s global Viral 50 chart as a signal of the growth.

Chartmetric offered its own tipping point: Diljit Dosanjh becoming the first Punjabi artist to play the US Coachella festival earlier this year.

It also pointed to Indian singer Arijit Singh as an ongoing case study, with nearly half of his Spotify listeners located outside his home country – comparing that with the fact that 72.9% of his YouTube views come from India.

Both blog posts are worth a read to understand the dynamics at play.