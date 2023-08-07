The hyper-personalised ‘For You’ feed has been the secret sauce to TikTok’s rapid growth in the last few years, as well as a spark for criticism of the company when it leads users down troubling rabbit-holes.

Now the company’s users in Europe will have the option to turn off personalisation entirely if they want to.

“This means their For You and LIVE feeds will instead show popular videos from both the places where they live and around the world, rather than recommending content to them based on their personal interests,” explained TikTok in its post announcing the change.

The app will also no longer show personalised ads to 13-17 year-olds in Europe. This is all in response to the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and its new requirements for the biggest online services.

In separate news from this region, regulator the European Data Protection Board has confirmed that TikTok will face a fine for breaching children’s privacy in the EU.

This relates to a ruling by Ireland’s data protection authority, which TikTok had submitted legal objections to.