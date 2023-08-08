Round Hill Music has announced its latest acquisitions, taking full ownership of the catalogue of publishing rights of Big Loud Shirt Industries, as well as nabbing 50% of the writer’s income streams for its founder, songwriter and producer Craig Wiseman.

This is all about country music, with the investments including more than 1,200 songs that have been performed by the likes of Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Faith Hill and Dierks Bentley.

Round Hill said that most of the songs were written before 2015, and that streaming income from the catalogue grew by around 200% between 2017 and 2021: “generating mature and proven stable income streams”.

The company says country music is now 11% of its overall portfolio, and pointed to various recent growth metrics for the genre both in the US and abroad as evidence of its value.