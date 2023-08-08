Although the key brands go through peaks and troughs of popularity, the appeal of TV singing contests endures. It’s no surprise to see TikTok looking to give the format an appy spin.

The company has announced a music competition called ‘Gimme The Mic’ which will take place entirely on TikTok.

Described as a “virtual talent show” the contest kicked off yesterday, with aspiring artists asked to register and post a submission video of up to 30 seconds in length.

Although Gimme The Mic is described as a “global competition”, TikTok’s announcement blog post focuses on the US contest, with 30 creators to be chosen for its semi-finals, which take place as a series of livestreamed performances in pairs between 1-3 September.

The US grand final will take place on 10 September, and then on 22-23 September there will be a global final featuring winners from across the world.