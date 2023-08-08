The celebrations keep on coming for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with YouTube and Warner Music Group the latest companies to hail the milestone.

YouTube’s effort is a ‘cultural campaign’ called Fifty Deep which will launch on 11 August and run through to the Autumn.

It includes playlists highlighting 2,000 of the most impactful hip-hop videos; plans for a ‘Yoodle’ (YouTube’s equivalent of Google’s customised homepage logo) inspired by the world of ‘type beats’; and a livestreamed concert from Yankee Stadium on 11 August featuring the likes of Run DMC, Lil Wayne, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Lil’ Kim.

“Just last year, nine of the top ten artists in the U.S. were Hip Hop artists and collectively earned over 16B views globally in the calendar year,” wrote YouTube’s director of Black music and culture Tuma Basa in a blog post. “I’m proud that YouTube continues to be the institutional memory of Hip Hop.”

Meanwhile, WMG’s celebration of hip-hop’s big birthday is a partnership with Artiphon, one of the startups that it has invested in.

They have created three Instagram lenses based on tracks by Diddy, Lil Kim and The Notorious B.I.G. which fans can ‘spin’ to also hear the original tracks that they sampled for key hooks. The effects can be found on Rhino Records’ Instagram profile.