We’ve been writing about British startup Audoo since 2019, when it emerged as a company trying to help collecting societies better track the music played in businesses and public spaces.

Four years on, it has secured a significant deal in the UK with PRS for Music and PPL.

They will be installing its ‘Audoo Audio Meters’ in cafes, pubs, restaurants, retailers and other businesses, and using them to track the music played in order to calculate public performance royalties. It’s a B2B application for Shazam-style music recognition technology.

“We have been working with music recognition technology for many years and are excited to see how this collaboration with Audoo can support our ambition to pay out over £1 billion annually in the next few years,” said PRS for Music’s Tim Arber.

For now, Audoo’s meters will sit alongside existing methods of collecting this data rather than replace them.

“This initiative with Audoo will complement our existing suite of advanced technological tools and public performance music usage data, offering us a further way to check that our distributions are as accurate as possible,” explained PPL’s Russell Chant.