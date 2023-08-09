Artists releasing their albums through Bandcamp now have a new way to drum up sales on the platform: ‘Listening Parties’.

It’s a new, native feature for Bandcamp that enables artists to schedule a live listening party with fans, including Q&As and direct links to buy the release.

“Just set a date and description of the event, and we’ll take care of the rest. We notify all of your followers, and at showtime the album plays from start to finish automatically,” explained Bandcamp in its announcement.

“All the tracks, artwork, and merch that you’ve already uploaded to the album are featured, and fans can wishlist or buy the album in all available formats without leaving the party.”

Listening parties have become a popular way for artists to gather fans around the release of new music, although they’ve often been put together outside the main digital music services, even if the listening comes from those via an API integration (or even just through getting fans to press play at once on their DSP of choice).

Bringing this on-platform is a logical move for Bandcamp.