The Japanese government is making it easier for foreign artists to tour there, by relaxing its visa requirements.

The maximum stay for touring artists has been doubled from 15 days to 30, while the requirement that they play in a venue with at least 100 seats has been amended to be simply venues with more than 100 capacity, be that seated or standing.

“This step will give momentum to the revival of the music industry in Japan, which was hit hard by Covid-19-related restrictions,” International Promoters Alliance Japan VP Masato Kitaguchi told Nikkei Asia.

That publication suggested that the rule changes could be particularly good for K-Pop artists in South Korea, who see Japan as a significant market for their recorded music, and could thus benefit from being able to spend more time touring there on the back of this.