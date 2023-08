To access this post, you must subscribe . If you are already a subscriber, log in here

The campaign for 72 Seasons, the eleventh studio album by Metallica, carries on apace with the launch of a new podcast series. The first episode of the self-explanatory The Metallica Report went live on 2nd August and is described by the band as “a quick, weekly hit, including news, updates, exclusive features, and surprises from […]