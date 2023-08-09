At Music Ally, we love to see campaigns that incorporate physical mail to fans – whether it’s for the purpose of teasing new music or simply rewarding superfans with something special. It feels like a nice way to bridge the physical and digital worlds, and excite fans.

For example, some recent campaigns that come to mind include:

Noah Kahan celebrating the release of the deluxe version of his album “Stick Season” by providing fans with a Spotify application that would send them a song-themed postcard based on their Spotify listening history (more info on this below).

ODESZA sending signed postcards to their top fans with a cryptic message asking, “Is there ever really a last goodbye?” Printing a QR code on the card made it obvious that something was happening – and it led to a special landing page where it simply said “welcome to the last goodbye”. That wording caused conversation among fans, with a Reddit thread all about it being full of speculation that this was going to be the act’s final pieces of music – or even a farewell tour.

AURORA sending postcards to a few thousand fans globally. The artist then histed a dedicated livestream for Brazilian fans, asking one fan to open their postcard which revealed a QR code that linked to a game with a teaser for new music.

Recently, we came across Lob, a startup that calls itself an “automation platform that transforms direct mail into intelligent mail”. What does that mean in practice? Well, Lob has a print delivery network across the US that enables clients to automatically print postcards and letters as close to the receiver as possible – and this flexibility allows for both small and large campaigns.

Lob allows users to personalise the mail, and track how recipients engage with it: for example, who scanned the QR code on their postcard. (Note that this Analytics dashboard is only available to Enterprise subscription plans – see pricing below.)

There’s also the option to integrate Lob into other parts of the campaign via Lob’s API: for the campaign around Noah Kahan’s deluxe version of his album “Stick Season”, Republic Records created a Spotify-based application where fans could receive one of a series of song postcards relating to the tracks off the album, based on their Spotify listening history.

Fans would then submit their mailing addresses, choose their postcard, and then have their card printed on demand and shipped to them.

What Music Ally likes about Lob:

You can create a target audience by uploading a .csv file (such as an artist’s mailing list) or by sending a recipient address per mail piece in an API call. The latter functionality was used on the Noah Kahan campaign. This is also a simple way to get more fan addresses for future campaigns by providing value to them, rather than asking them to share lots of data points during the newsletter sign-up process.

This Kahan example shows that Lob’s API can be integrated within creative music campaigns and other APIs such as the Spotify API. The company provides plenty of resources about its API and how developers can use it here.

Another interesting feature is Lob’s Address Verification which helps ensure your address database is up-to-date – and that you’re only sending postcards and letters to verified fan addresses.

While larger campaigns require a subscription to the platform, artist teams that are looking at smaller superfan activations will be happy to hear that there is a free tier for up to 500 mailouts. This does not include access to Lob’s analytics and you will need to pay for the print and postage costs. The Small Business Plan costs $260/month (3k mailings/month), the Growth Plan $550/month (6k mailings/month) and there is also a custom Enterprise Plan available.

Lob claims to be 100% carbon neutral – something which is important for the artists who care deeply about the environmental impact of their work, as well as fanbases who increasingly value artists that choose environmentally-friendly solutions.

Other available solutions:

There are a multitude of direct mail companies available and the one that’s a right fit for your campaign depends on what you’re trying to do. For example, location is a key factor: Lob’s network is US-only at the moment. If you’re trying to send postcards to fans globally, you might need to look for a different solution.

Another deciding factor could be the budget and how complex or simple your approach may be: both Handwrytten and Moo are alternatives here. These are companies that ship to many countries globally – and don’t require a subscription package.