US startup ShapesXR is one of the companies building technology that in turn helps developers to build virtual-reality experiences.

It’s relevant to Music Ally because some of those experiences are focused on music. For example, ShapesXR’s platform was used by metaverse agency Trigger XR on a project for artist Duran Duran called ‘Reality Reimagined’ that launched in 2022.

Anyway, ShapesXR has just raised $8.6m in seed funding from investors including Supernode Global. Triptyq VC, Boost VC, Hartmann Capital and Geek Ventures.

The company also flagged a recent endorsement from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who singled ShapesXR out during a presentation.

ShapesXR says it will use the funding to expand its tech to support new platforms like Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

The company’s emphasis is on ease of use – “it’s as easy to learn as PowerPoint,” according to CEO Inga Petryaevskaya – so we sense Duran Duran may not be the last musicians to explore it.