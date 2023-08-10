Earlier this year, we reported on the desire of Swedish unions to set up formal collective-bargaining negotiations with Spotify on behalf of employees in its homeland.

How is that process going? Seemingly not so well.

Swedish news site Breakit reported yesterday that the talks have broken down, including an explanation from Spotify about why.

“While we have great respect for collective agreements and the Swedish model, our employment conditions and benefits are already as good or better than what is stipulated in a collective agreement and our plan remains to continue offering our employees first-class wages and benefits,” said its spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the head of negotiations at the Sveriges Ingenjörer union, Camilla Frankelius, said that “although it is regrettable that we did not succeed in this round of negotiations, our desire to find solutions for the company to enter into a collective agreement remains”.