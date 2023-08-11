Queen will soon be reaching their youngest set of listeners yet, courtesy of Universal Music Group’s latest partnership.

It is working with Yoto, the British startup that makes a speaker designed for children. The first fruits of the deal are a release of Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits Volume 1’ compilation as a card that can be played on Yoto’s speakers.

Further releases will follow from the likes of Motown, Bob Marley and Disney Music.

The Yoto version of Queen’s compilation is almost identical to the original version: with Yoto aimed at very young children, UMG has taken the diplomatic decision to remove ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ from the album.

The UMG deal follows Yoto’s announcement of a partnership with Warner Music Group in June, alongside the launch of its third-generation speaker.