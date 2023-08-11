Dance star Kygo is playing a big gig in London this weekend at Gunnersbury Park, and Snapchat is along for the ride.

Snap has announced details of an AR lens that will accompany his live set – all of it. The lens will change with each song in the performance (more than 25) so that whenever fans pull out their phone, there’ll be AR effects to accompany whatever Kygo is playing at the time.

Previously, these kinds of lenses have tended to either be the same throughout a concert, or be customised to a specific song – ‘Empire State of Mind’ at Alicia Keys’ recent tour for example.

Kygo’s lens will also work in his summer residency at Ushuaia Ibiza and his October event at the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. UK studio Plai built the lens for Kygo.

“Kygo is a highly innovative artist who is always pushing the boundaries of how an audience can experience a live DJ set, so it was a no-brainer to bring Snap’s augmented reality to his shows this summer,” said Manny Adler, Snap’s head of music strategy.

“We’re delivering a new Snapchat Lens synced in real-time to his performance, enabling a fan’s phone to bring them deeper into the experience without taking them out of the moment.”