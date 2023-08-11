Instagram is expanding its music features, with users now able to add tracks from its licensed library to their carousel ‘grid posts’ rather than just to their stories and reels.

A musician was first to debut the new feature too: Olivia Rodrigo used it to promote her new track ‘bad idea right?’ on an Instagram post.

The Verge noted that there are other new features going live this week too.

One of them makes it easier for Instagram stars to highlight reels made by fans in response to their prompts, pinning them for all to see.

Instagram is also upping the number of people who can co-author posts using its ‘collabs’ feature: the maximum limit is now four accounts – something that could be handy for bands and bigger collaborations.