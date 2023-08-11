16 million people watching a music festival? Sounds a bit crowded to us. Imagine trying to get a pint!

But in this case, those 16 million people were watching on their phones rather than gathering in front of a stage.

This is about dance festival Tomorrowland, which struck a deal with TikTok last month including livestreams with artists, DJs and producers who were playing the event.

TikTok tells Music Ally that its livestream reached 16 million unique viewers across both weekends of the festival. What’s more, Tomorrowland has now become the biggest festival account on TikTok, with 4.8 million followers.

TikTok also noted that views of posts using the #Tomorrowland hashtag rose from 3bn to 3.9bn over the course of the festival.

It’s a reminder that TikTok isn’t just a short-form video app: it’s now competing with YouTube to be a livestream partner for the biggest festivals.