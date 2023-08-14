Since 2019, the Drake YolanDa Awards have been supporting emerging artists in the UK with cash grants. The application process for this year’s awards has now opened.

The awards were set up by musician, broadcaster and BPI chair YolanDa Brown OBE and philanthropist James Drake. Since their launch they have distributed more than £100k of grants to more than 60 artists.

Diversity is a key focus, with 80% of those grants having been awarded to women and 65% to musicians from outside London. 97% of the recipients had never received a grant before.

“One of the biggest barriers to most creatives is access to finance and we are pleased to be able to answer that call for these artists and play a part of their evolving journeys at a critical stage,” said Brown. “We only wish we had the capacity to support more artists.”

The deadline for applications for this year’s awards is 4 September, with artists able to submit their recent music videos or audio recordings via the official website.