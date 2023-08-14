Music Ally has learned a new word this morning: ‘sliving’ is apparently “a playful mashup of slaying and living your best life”, coined by Paris Hilton in 2019.

Why have we learned it? Because we LIVE it, obviously… but also because it’s part of the promo for Hilton’s new Roblox experience Slivingland.

Described as a ‘fan hub’ it promises new music, podcasts, TV shows, films and other content from Hilton and her partner 11:11 Media.

She will also be playing a DJ set within the new world on 25 August, with the launch program also including a community game night; a Taco Bell promotion; limited-edition virtual merch; and photography-based quests.

11:11 Media worked with Sawhorse Interactive on the experience, with the latter having previously worked on Elton John’s impressive Roblox world.

Slivingland is an all-ages experience, and has been designed to be persistent – so not just tied to a particular music or brand campaign.