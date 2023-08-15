The big streaming services are increasingly competing with one another to strike livestreaming deals with big festivals and events.

Amazon Music has bagged the latest high-profile partner: London’s Notting Hill Carnival, ahead of its 2023 edition later this month.

Amazon Music’s activity will revolve around +44, its playlist brand focused on Black music. It will stream performances from the Rampage Sound stage as well as backstage interviews from Sunday 27 August on Amazon Music UK’s Twitch channel.

The DSP’s +44 Caribbean playlist is getting a push as part of the partnership, with its focus on dancehall, soca, reggae and other Caribbean music. Meanwhile, when Amazon Music’s +44 podcast returns for its third series in September, it will include highlights from Carnival.

This all ties in with the 50th anniversary of the first sound system at the event; the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush ship bringing passengers from the Caribbean to Britain; and the 30th anniversary of Rampage Sound at Carnival.

It promises to be quite the celebration.