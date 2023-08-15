Google is talking to major labels about licensed ‘deepfakes’ based on artists, but a number of startups are exploring the same territory.

The latest is UK firm Myvox, founded by musicians and producers Arianna Broderick (aka Maeve) and John Clancy. It has built a platform for artists to license their voices as AI clones, which people can then use to create original songs.

If they want to release those songs commercially, however, they’ll need to pay for Myvox’s ‘Pro’ subscription, which costs $14.99 a month during its beta period.

Myvox handles the distribution to streaming services, as well as splitting the royalties with the original artists. Its first AI voice model is called Dahlia, created by artist Sevdaliza, with a royalty split of 50/50.

Myvox joins VoiceSwap, launched in July by artist DJ Fresh, and CreateSafe, the company that is working with Grimes on her licensed AI voice model, in this space.