UK licensing firm PPL has published its latest diversity data, revealing progress in reducing the pay gaps for women and non-white employees.

The mean gender pay gap in favour of men is now 5.4%, down from 11.7% in 2022. However, PPL said that if its (male) CEO is excluded from the calculations, the mean gender pay gap is 0.3% in favour of men.

The company also said that its workforce is now 62% male and 38% female, although its senior leadership team is 49% male and 51% female.

PPL’s mean ethnicity pay gap has reduced from 39.8% in favour of white employees in 2022 to 30% now: progress, but with more work to do. People declaring any ethnicity other than white are now 30% of PPL’s workforce, up from 27% a year ago.

“Striving to become an ever more equitable and inclusive company is not only the right thing to do, but it is also good for business; PPL is stronger for better reflecting our membership and society at large,” said chief membership and people office Kate Reilly.

“Although we are continuing to do everything in our power to make PPL a fair, welcoming place to all, we know there are no short-term fixes.”