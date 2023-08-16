It may have taken a while (well, 14 years) for music-streaming services to raise the price of their subscriptions, but the floodgates are well and truly open now.

Amazon Music is the latest to announce such rises. In the US, its Amazon Music Unlimited plan for Prime members is going up from $8.99 a month to $9.99, or $89 a year to $99.

Meanwhile its Amazon Music Unlimited family plan is rising from $15.99 a month to $16.99, or $159 a year to $169.

The new pricing goes into effect from 15 August for new customers and on or after 19 September (depending on the date of their renewal) for existing subscribers.

This follows Amazon’s announcement in January that its prices were rising for non-Prime members on its individual and student Amazon Music Unlimited plans. Since then, we have seen Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Premium and Tidal raise their prices too.

It’s good news for the music industry, although rightsholders are already agitating for such rises to become a regular thing rather than one-offs.