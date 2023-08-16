Songfinch is the US startup that makes customised songs: original tracks made for people’s birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and similar occasions.

We wrote about the company last year when it raised two funding rounds totalling $22m. Now its CEO John Williamson has been telling Inc about the growth of its business.

“We did $5.5 million in revenue in 2021, almost $36 million last year, and we’re on track to do $75 million this year, off this singular product,” said Williamson, adding that Songfinch now has 70 full-time employees, and a growing roster of musicians who handle the creative side.

“Right now, we have about 2,000 artists and have paid out more than $20 million to them in the past 12 months.” The company is also exploring how “personalised chatbots and generative AI tools” can be put to use for its customers and songwriters alike.