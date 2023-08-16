Beano Brain is the research arm of Beano Studios, which knows a thing or two about the media habits of children. It has just released its annual ‘Coolest Brands’ report, based on a survey of more than 120,000 7-14 year-olds.

Their responses have been used to create top-100 rankings of brands for both the UK and US. YouTube and Netflix take the top two slots in both charts, although Netflix is deemed the coolest brand of all in the UK, and YouTube in the US.

As for other brands relevant to Music Ally, Roblox is ninth in the UK and eighth in the US; Apple is 11th in the UK but only 23rd in the US; and Amazon is 12th in the UK and third in the US. Spotify, meanwhile, ranks 20th in the UK and 33rd in the US.

Sorry, TikTok and Snapchat, this is going to hurt. TikTok is only the 21st coolest brand for kids in the UK according to Beano Brain, and 30th in the US. Meanwhile, Snapchat ranks 37th and 42nd respectively.

The full charts can be downloaded by signing up to the company’s mailing list.

Just remember: this is about asking kids whether brands are ‘cool’ – it’s not a ranking of actual usage / popularity.