Karta is one of the growing number of companies helping artists and brands do things in virtual worlds and games. It worked on the Roblox experience for K-Pop group Twice earlier this year, for example.

Having raised a funding round in July, now Karta is launching a dedicated studio to make maps for the Fortnite game, recruiting Fortnite personality Daniel ‘Leven2k’ Oyelade to lead it.

The new studio has been sparked by the launch of Epic Games’s Unreal Editor for Fortnite software earlier this year.

There is also an economy around it that will see 40% of Fortnite’s revenues divided between the most popular and engaging experiences created by third-parties for the game.

We interviewed another metaverse firm, Gamefam, about its potential in July.

Karta is showing off its new studio’s chops with a demonstration map called ‘Pooh vs Death’ (don’t worry, that’s Pooh as in Winnie the Pooh).

Karta had already worked on one music-focused Fortnite activation: with Amazon Music in October 2022.

“We look forward to creating new opportunities for IP owners and making millions of players have a lot of fun,” said CEO Erik Londré.