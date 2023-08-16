The latest tipping point in the evolution of TV viewing has happened in the US. According to Nielsen, video-streaming services accounted for a record 38.7% of all TV usage in July 2023.

That’s not the tipping point though. Traditional TV viewing – broadcast and cable – has dipped below 50%, with broadcast accounting for 20% of viewing in July and cable 29.6%.

So, more than half of viewing is now non-traditional, with 11.6% ascribed to ‘other’ services – Nielsen said this was largely games consoles.

Its research also broke down the most popular streaming platforms, with YouTube accounting for 9.2%, Netflix for 8.5%, Hulu for 3.6% and Amazon Prime Video for 3.4%.

Small shares individually, but a big shift collectively. Year-on-year, total broadcast usage is down 5.4% in the US, while cable TV usage is down 12.5%.