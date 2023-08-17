Heyscribe is the latest startup hoping to help musicians and other creators (think influencers, podcasters etc) make money from their superfans.

Its focus is less on finished work, however, than on works in progress. The company pitches itself as a blend of Patreon-style fan-funding and Trello-like workflow management tools, with stars able to test content with fans before releasing it into the wider world.

Creators set the price for their paid subscriptions and keep 90% of the money paid, while also being able to raise funds for specific projects, Kickstarter-style.

Heyscribe is not the first startup to explore the idea of making money during the creative process rather than just after it’s finished.

SoundStorming, which we profiled in 2020, launched to do that specifically for musicians. People (now called 37d03d) which emerged in 2018 from a collective of artists including members of The National and Bon Iver, also had a works-in-progress element.

Heyscribe’s remit is wider than musicians, however, with its focus on other kinds of creators too.