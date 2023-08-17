Megadeth are appearing at a new metal music festival, but it’s taking place on (virtual) battlefields rather than stages.

‘Metal Fest’ is being launched by games publisher Wargaming, and will run across four of its games: World of Tanks Modern Armor; World of Tanks Blitz; World of Warships; and World of Warships: Legends.

The event starts on 28 August and will see Megadeth’s music; the voices of its band members and various in-game items featured across the four titles. The band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead will also be along for the ride – his first appearance in a game apparently.

The music will be tied to the items. For example, players who buy Megadeth-branded tanks in World of Tanks Modern Armor will hear two of the band’s tracks playing in their in-game garage.

This is not the first time Wargaming has teamed up with a metal artist. In 2017 the company enlisted Sabaton for a World of Tanks partnership, while also sponsoring a category at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards.