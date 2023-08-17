Grammy U is the membership program launched by the Recording Academy in the US for college students hoping to work in the music industry.
Well, that’s what it was, anyway: this week the requirement for college enrollment has been dropped, opening the program up for more people.
Full-time students are still included, but now part-time students as well as “professionals or creatives between 19-29 years old pursuing a career in music”.
The membership costs $50 and lasts for four years, before shifting to an annual $50 payment if members are still eligible.
“With this expansion, Grammy U is ensuring that membership will be more inclusive and accessible for the next generation of music creators and professionals, no matter their career path,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.
