Developer Not Boring has created a series of critically-acclaimed mobile apps, from weather and habit-building to calculations and timers. Now it’s turning its hand to music.

The latest Not Boring app is called Vibes, and was released in late June (yes, we only just spotted it on the App Store). It’s the newest app providing functional music “to help you focus, relax, sleep, and stay in the moment”.

The iOS app generates “personalised background music” throughout the day, adapting to the listener’s activity: for example if they get up and go for a walk.

Where does that music come from? “The music is composed in realtime from over a thousand musical fragments & sounds to create a living composition that never repeats and never gets old,” according to Not Boring.

It also uses spatial audio, can Airplay to speakers, and has its own game-like achievements system built in to mark listeners’ progress.