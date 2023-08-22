Roblox has signed up its most high-profile global artist yet: K-Pop stars Blackpink.

They are launching ‘Blackpink The Palace’ as a Roblox experience this Friday (25 August), with zones based around scenes from the group’s music videos.

Fans will be able to take pictures with Blackpink’s avatars and earn in-game currency to “decorate and host Blackpink-themed parties for their friends”.

There will also be virtual merch in the form of outfits and emotes, with the latter based on some of Blackpink’s well-known choreography.

The experience was built by Karta, the UK-based metaverse agency that previously made a Roblox experience for another K-pop group: Twice.

Key to Blackpink’s launch is that it’s intended to be a persistent experience: not tied to a single, short-term marketing campaign, but rather designed as a longer-term gathering point for fans.

A strong launch will be key, so fans who log in within 24 hours of The Palace’s launch will get a special badge for their Roblox profiles. Let’s hope the Roblox servers are prepared for the stampede.