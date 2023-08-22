The British music business and its fellow creative and media industries are very keen for government to hear their views on how AI technologies should be regulated.

It seems that the government is now listening.

The Financial Times reported that officials at the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS – the department in charge of the previous inquiries into streaming economics and misogyny in music) have been canvassing views from executives in the media and creative industries.

The report did not specify which companies have been written to, but our expectation would be that music industry firms are included.

According to the FT, the letter asked questions about how companies can make money from and control their content when it is used to train AIs; how any copyright infringement by those models could be prevented and tackled; and whether deepfakes pose a threat to their sector.

The British music industry has already been working on its key lobbying points.

In July, umbrella industry body UK Music published its ‘position paper’ on artificial intelligence, with five key principles that it would like the government to adopt.