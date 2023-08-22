Global independents body WIN has published its annual report this morning, with a reminder of its recent growth in terms of members and territories.

WIN now includes 36 music trade associations in 40 countries, representing more than 8,000 independent music companies.

The report also reiterates some of the stats around those companies importance to the music industry, claiming a 40% market share (“and constantly growing”).

It asserts that indies account for 80% of new releases AND jobs created in the music sector, while noting the $4.1bn investment by independents in discovering and developing new artists.

“Continuing to expand the network of members is a major priority for the year ahead, with a particular spotlight on Asia, MENA and Sub-Saharan Africa,” wrote WIN’s chair Zena White in her foreword to the report.

“There are several exciting proposals for new membership from these regions which we expect to bear fruit in the year ahead.”