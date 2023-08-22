Smart-links and analytics firm Linkfire has been a big buddy of Apple for some time now.

It first signed a deal with Apple Music to get more attribution data on fans clicking through to that service in 2019, then expanded the deal with more detailed reporting in 2022.

Now the two firms are taking their partnership beyond music. Apple announced yesterday that Linkfire is “expanding into podcasting this fall with a powerful toolkit built for podcasters, featuring an exclusive integration with Apple Podcasts”.

That means podcasters will be able to generate smart links to landing pages for their podcasts, and then get analytics on listening. Linkfire for Podcasts will have a free tier, but also a premium version with more features starting at $9.99 a month.

“Creators can also link to their shows on other apps,” noted Apple. That may sound obvious, but the devil will be in the detail.

Linkfire’s original deal with Apple Music famously required artists to place Apple Music in the top position on their landing pages to get access to the attribution data. Will a similar rule apply for podcasters?